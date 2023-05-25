PM Modi Congratulates Assam Govt’s New Appointees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the youths of Assam who had been successfully recruited.
The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for their dedication towards shaping a better future and also conveyed his congratulations to their families through a video message which was displayed in the state government’s recruitment ceremony at Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati.
PM Modi spoke about the vibrant spirit of Bihu and recalled the memories of the day when more than 11,000 dancers and drummers showcased the “largest Bihu performance in a single venue” in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium to carve Assam’s name in the Guinness Book of World Records.
He said, “The memories of that remarkable day are still vivid in my mind.”
He emphasized that the appointments made during the ceremony were a testament to the commitment exhibited by the young generation towards the progress of the nation.
Highlighting the government's efforts, the Prime Minister proudly stated that more than 40,000 youths had been provided with employment opportunities in recent times. Further reinforcing this commitment, recruitment letters were distributed to an additional 45,000 individuals on this auspicious occasion.
PM Modi called upon the newly appointed individuals to be accountable to the people. He said that they will be considered as spokespersons of the common citizen-government.
He emphasized that the present-day youths possessed great ambition, and the citizens of the nation no longer wished to wait for development.
The Prime Minister further noted that Assam was experiencing a new era of peace and development, fostering a positive environment for progress. He hailed the transparent recruitment process employed by the Government of Assam, considering it a significant step towards eliminating corruption from the system. Moreover, he expressed gratitude to the BJP-led Assam government for their efforts in this regard.
Emphasizing the government's commitment to transforming India, the Prime Minister highlighted the rapid strides being taken towards development and the positive momentum generated by the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He urged the government to adapt to the changing times, enabling fast and efficient results.
He said, “In this era of T20 cricket, people of the country want fast results and for this, government systems need to change themselves.”
PM Modi further showcased the government's achievements, including the construction of 4 crore pucca houses for the underprivileged, provision free toilets and gas connections to the poor, and the expansion of dental colleges in Assam. He also acknowledged the commendable contributions of workers in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.
He emphasized the growing opportunities for self-employment and urged the youth to leverage their imaginative capabilities in moving forward. He affirmed his determination to build a new India and assured that swift action will be taken to fulfill this vision.