“PM Modi Didn’t Say a Word on Zubeen, a Blow to Assam’s Pride”: Lurinjyoti Hits Out at PM

The Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning a single word for Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg during his recent two-day visit to Assam, calling the omission a “grave insult” to the state’s pride and collective emotions.

In a joint statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said this was the Prime Minister’s first visit to Assam following Zubeen Garg’s death, yet there was no tribute, remembrance, or acknowledgement of the artist who, they said, symbolised the heartbeat of millions of Assamese people.

“The Prime Minister’s visit should have been a moment of honour for Assam. Instead, it has left behind a sense of deep shame and pain. Zubeen Garg was not merely an artist; he was the embodiment of Assamese self-respect, language, culture and identity. The complete silence from the Prime Minister on his passing reflects not just neglect but a clear disregard for Assam’s dignity,” the statement said.

The AJP leaders stressed that Zubeen Garg stood above political ideologies and lived in the hearts of ordinary people across generations. They said the Prime Minister’s failure to acknowledge such a universally revered figure had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Assamese people.

Condemning the perceived indifference, the party noted that the state has remained agitated for the past 95 days seeking justice for Zubeen Garg. “At a time when the people of Assam are emotionally invested and expect sensitivity, the Prime Minister’s silence is unacceptable and condemnable,” the leaders said.

The statement concluded by asserting that attempts to diminish Zubeen Garg’s legacy would only strengthen it. “Zubeen Garg is a living flame. The more efforts are made to suppress his legacy through manipulation or strategy, the brighter he will continue to shine,” the AJP leaders added.

