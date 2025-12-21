“PM Modi Visits Assam in Good Times, Absent in Bad”: Ripun Bora Criticizes Modi’s Assam Visit

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Assam, accusing him of treating the state as a site of plunder while favouring corporate interests. Speaking to journalists in Diphu, Bora said, “The Prime Minister is supposed to treat everyone equally, but he views Assam through the lens of plunder and Mahim Aiyar. Lands belonging to the Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and BTAD communities have been forcibly handed over to Adani and Ambani. This is a grave injustice. BJP only seeks votes from Assam.”

Advertisment

Bora also expressed disappointment that the Prime Minister did not mention the recent death of singer Zubeen Garg in his address, adding, “This shows how much he truly values Assam and its people. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister come during good times but are absent in bad times.”

Responding to allegations that Congress is anti-India, Bora remarked, “Who is anti-India? It was Congress that saved India from the British, but now the BJP is destroying the India that Congress preserved. The Prime Minister protected Sheikh Hasina, but failed to provide protection to Hindus in Bangladesh. Declaring oneself the ‘world guru’ in such a context is meaningless.”

As part of the party’s 26th election manifesto rollout, Bora led a campaign under the banner ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’, engaging with citizens across Diphu town and the weekly market, and holding discussions with representatives of various national organisations in the district.

Also Read: “No Water, Only Corruption”: Congress Protests Alleged Misuse of JJM, Seeks Jayanta Mallah’s Resign