PM Modi Emphasises Booth Outreach, Key Voters Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a strong organisational message to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during his visit to Vajpayee Bhawan, the party’s Assam headquarters, calling for deeper grassroots engagement, stronger booth-level organisation, and active use of social media ahead of upcoming elections.

Advertisment

Addressing party functionaries, Modi urged workers to move beyond slogans and convert organisational mottos into sustained action.

Referring to the BJP’s oft-repeated slogan “Mera booth sabse mazboot” (My booth is the strongest), the Prime Minister stressed that it should not remain a mere catchphrase but must be reflected in real, on-ground work.

He called upon party workers to visit booths, engage with panna pramukhs (page in-charges), and build direct household-level relationships to win the trust and hearts of voters. “Only by reaching homes and forging personal connections can we strengthen our democratic base,” Modi said.

Raising the issue of electoral strategy, Modi posed a direct question to party workers: What should be the election issue? He answered it by advising them to highlight the government’s development-oriented schemes and welfare initiatives as the central electoral narrative.

Emphasising clean governance, Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to a corruption-free Assam and a corruption-free India, urging party cadres to advance with this slogan and translate it into visible action at the grassroots.

The Prime Minister also lauded the ongoing drives against illegal foreign nationals and eviction operations in Assam, praising the state government’s firm stance and administrative resolve in addressing long-pending issues.

Highlighting the importance of targeted voter engagement, Modi asked party workers to prioritise “key voters,” specifically identifying youth and women as crucial segments whose aspirations and participation would shape electoral outcomes.

Modi encouraged workers to remain highly active on social media platforms, describing them as powerful tools for political communication, public outreach, and narrative-building in the digital age.

Also Read: Thousands Greet PM Modi In His Massive Roadshow In Guwahati