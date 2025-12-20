Thousands Greet PM Modi In His Massive Roadshow In Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a massive crowd on the streets of Guwahati during his grand 3.8‑km roadshow in the evening. PM's cavalcade started outside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai on National Highway‑27 and concluded at the BJP state headquarters near Basistha Chariali. The PM is scheduled to meet party workers and leaders in the BJP state headquarters.

Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, and other party officials, accompanied the Prime Minister. Organisers said that more than 50,000 people participated in the roadshow.

The roadshow was designed as a vibrant celebration of Assam’s tribal and ethnic heritage, featuring cultural performances by hundreds of artistes. Stages set up along the route showcased traditional dances, music, and indigenous instruments, reflecting the state’s diverse cultural tapestry, according to BJP Assam Media Relations Convenor Dhrubajyoti Maral.

The roadshow was followed by the inauguration of a new terminal at the LGBI airport and the unveiling of a 25-foot-long statue of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

The sprawling new terminal of Guwahati airport is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers a year and significantly boost connectivity for the North‑East region. Its architecture, themed “Bamboo Orchids”, draws inspiration from the region’s biodiversity and cultural heritage, showcasing indigenous orchids, bamboo motifs, Kaziranga‑inspired landscapes, and a unique “Sky Forest” of nearly one lakh plants within the terminal.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also unveiled a towering 28‑foot statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam’s legendary freedom fighter and first chief minister. The sculpture, comprising an 18‑foot figure atop a 10‑foot pedestal, was crafted by the son of the late master sculptor Ram V. Sutar and is expected to become an iconic landmark at the airport.

Addressing the gathering at the airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new terminal represented a transformational milestone for the state’s aviation infrastructure. He highlighted that just a few years ago, such a world‑class facility would have been unimaginable for Assam. Sarma also announced plans for a future aerohub near the airport, equipped with hotels, convention centres, a pilot training simulation centre, and other support infrastructure.

Namrup in Assam has turned into a high-security zone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the industrial township on December 21 to lay the foundation stone of a major fertiliser project at the Namrup Fertiliser Plant. The upcoming fertiliser project, estimated at? 10,000 crore, will draw 60% funding from the Centre and 40% from the Assam government. Once completed, the plant will produce 12 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser annually.