PM Modi in Assam: Highlights BJP’s Development Record, Urges Caution Against Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modion February 14 delivered an addressed a BJP booth meeting in Khanapara, Assam, beginning his speech in Assamese with the greeting: "Joi Aai Axom".

Speaking to party workers and supporters, the Prime Minister said that the BJP views serving the people as its core duty and paid respects to Maa Kamakhya. He highlighted that over the past 11 years, Assam has received more than ₹5.5 lakh crore from the central government. “Congress cannot develop the state without providing funds for Assam’s growth,” he said.

Emphasising the government’s focus on infrastructure, Modi said, “This time, more importance has been given to connectivity in the Northeast in the budget. Therefore, thousands of crores have been allocated for highway construction. In terms of tourism, there is no better place than Assam. Highways are being constructed where both vehicles and aircraft can land.”

The Prime Minister also urged caution against Congress, saying, “Poor people gain merit by having a home, toilet, and clean drinking water. Every worker at the BJP booths is a participant in this merit. Congress, which does not respect Mother India, cannot work for the nation’s interest. During Congress’s time, the entire Northeastern region lived in fear, and buying supplies for the army meant committing scams.”

He added, “From independence until 2014, the Congress government built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra. In just 10 years, the BJP government has built around five new bridges, transforming connectivity in Assam.”

Highlighting recent achievements in Assam, Modi said, “Today, the Guwahati–North Guwahati connecting bridge has been inaugurated. This bridge has been named after Kumar Bhaskar Barua. If it were a Congress government, the bridge would have been named after their own family members. This new bridge will become a central point for the development of Guwahati. Work is ongoing for more new bridges in the future. Once all bridge constructions are complete, Assam’s development will accelerate.”

The Prime Minister further said, “Just like Assam tea, chips made in Assam will also gain worldwide recognition. The BJP government has also constructed AIIMS in Guwahati. If anyone is injured in an accident, they will receive several lakh rupees from the central government for treatment. Today, I have launched 100 new electric buses in Guwahati.”

He concluded by contrasting the BJP’s governance with Congress, stating, “The Congress government kept Assam in unrest. The BJP government is not only spreading peace in Assam but also working rapidly for development. Because they were not in power for 10 years, the Congress has become more toxic.”