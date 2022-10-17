BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Punjab

Border Security Force (BSF) shot down another drone that entered Indian Territory from the Pakistan side on Sunday.

According to reports, around 9.15 pm, alert BSF force of the 22 Battalion thwarted a drone intrusion attempt by shooting down an Octa-copter (8 propellers) in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Rania in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

The drone weighed approximately 12kg and two propellers sustained damage due to firing by BSF troops. The consignment was also recovered.

Senior BSF officer said, “Search operation is underway. It is the second drone that BSF troops have shot down in the last two days.”

Earlier on Friday, BSF forces shot down a drone that entered India in the state’s Gurdaspur sector from the neighbouring country on the International Border.