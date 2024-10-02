PM Modi Inaugurates Four Compressed Biogas Plants in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of four key projects in Assam spearheaded by Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday.
The key OIL projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.
These projects are among Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants across India which PM Modi virtually inaugurated from New Delhi on the eve of Swachh Bharat Diwas.
In close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, Oil India Limited is committed to establishing 25 CBG plants by 2024-25.
This initiative represents a major milestone in India's journey toward a greener, more sustainable future. OIL has developed a strategic plan to diversify into alternative energy.
The event at Sivasagar was graced by Smt Mrinalini Konwar, Chairman, Sivasagar Municipality Board, officials from OIL, and people from the community.
The event at Jorhat was graced by Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA, Shri Abhijit Gogoi ADC, Shri Lakshmi Khargariya, Chairman, Jorhat Municipal Board, senior officials from OIL and people from the community.
The event at Tinsukia was graced by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sanjay Kishan, Minister of Labour, Shri Rameswar Teli, MP, Shri Swapneel Paul, DC Tinsukia, Shri Rupjyoti Phukan, RCE OIL, officials from OIL and people from the community.
By transforming Municipal Solid Waste into CBG, OIL is not only advancing the goals of the Swachh Bharat mission but also fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for all.