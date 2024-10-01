Assam

PM Modi To Launch Four CBG Plants In Assam Tomorrow

The event marks a major step towards enhancing the renewable energy landscape in Assam, with plant locations in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Jorhat, and Sivasagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants set up by Oil India Limited in a virtual groundbreaking ceremony in Guwahati on October 2, 2024.

The CBG plants will be inaugurated at 9:30 am in Tinukia, Jorhat and Sivasagar, and 10 am in Guwahati.

The virtual ceremony, hosted by Oil India Limited, signifies a crucial advancement in the region's sustainable energy initiatives and aims to bolster local economies through green technology.

