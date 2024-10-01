PM Modi To Launch Four CBG Plants In Assam Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants set up by Oil India Limited in a virtual groundbreaking ceremony in Guwahati on October 2, 2024.
The event marks a major step towards enhancing the renewable energy landscape in Assam, with plant locations in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Jorhat, and Sivasagar.
The CBG plants will be inaugurated at 9:30 am in Tinukia, Jorhat and Sivasagar, and 10 am in Guwahati.
The virtual ceremony, hosted by Oil India Limited, signifies a crucial advancement in the region's sustainable energy initiatives and aims to bolster local economies through green technology.