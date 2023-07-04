PM Modi Lauds First Methanol Export From Assam To Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the first methanol consignment from Assam Petrochemical Plant to Bangladesh, an effort towards establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals.
PM Modi replied to a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where he said that the major industrial development would boost the petrochemicals sector in Assam and the entire Northeast India.
"This will boost the petrochemicals sector in Assam and the entire Northeast," tweeted PM Modi.
On July 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemicals Plant in Namrup, in what is considered a big push towards establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals.
CM Sarma also virtually laid the foundation for the development of Joypur Chariali and Namrup Sonari Tiniali roads to facilitate the movement of industrial outputs from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited, Assam Petrochemicals Limited and Namrup Thermal Plant.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that the Prime Minister inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of APL on April 14, 2023, and the plant has started producing methanol.
He expressed happiness on inaugurating the process of transporting the methanol produced in APL to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. This will help the government to establish Assam as a petrochemical hub.
With this development, along with exporting its products to foreign countries, the financial health of APL will also be strengthened, he said.
For strengthening BVFCL, the chief minister said that New Delhi helped the company with Rs 100 crore and the State government helped it with the construction of the hospital.
In contrary to Rs 98 crore loss incurred by the BVFCL last year, CM Sarma said that the company registered a profit of Rs 12 this year which indicated a positive development towards empowering Namrup as an industrial town.
Further, the chief minister reiterated his commitment to the development of Naharkatia saying that steps have been taken for the construction of the road from Joypur chariali to Dillighat. The width of the road has been broadened from the existing 5.50 metres to 7 metres. Moreover, in Namrup along the roads, there will be concrete drains.