PM Modi Lauds Assam Govt’s Move to Dedicate New Secondary Schools for Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Assam government’s initiative to dedicate as many as 38 new secondary schools to the state’s student community.
The new secondary schools will be dedicated between June 19 and 25 to the student community. Of the 38 schools, 19 will be in the tea garden area to enhance the education sector.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Starting from June 19th to June 25th, we will dedicate 38 new secondary schools to out student community. Out of the 38 schools, 19 will be in our tea garden area. We are committed to transformative changes in the field of education.”
Retweeting the chief minister’s post, the Prime Minister of India lauded the state government’s initiative terming it ‘commendable’.
He wrote, “Commendable initiative. Education is the bedrock of a prosperous nation and these new secondary schools will provide a strong foundation for the youth. Especially pleased to hear about the commitment towards the tea garden areas.”