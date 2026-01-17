PM Modi Says Congress Blocked Assam’s Progress, Hails State’s Rapid Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today launched a sharp attack on the Congress while strongly projecting Assam as one of India’s fastest-developing states. Addressing gatherings in Guwahati at Bagurumba Dwhou, Modi said Assam’s progress is now closely linked to the country’s overall growth.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of being uncomfortable with Assam’s development and recognition. He said the party had repeatedly opposed major milestones in the state’s journey, alleging that it remained “allergic” to Assam’s growth.

Referring to past issues, Modi said the Congress had opposed conferring the Bharat Ratna on legendary singer and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He also pointed to opposition from Congress leaders to the establishment of a semiconductor industry in Assam, calling it an example of resistance to the state’s industrial progress.

“Assam is among the fastest-developing states in India today. Its development is no longer separate, it is part of India’s growth story,” the Prime Minister said. He credited the BJP-led government for improving infrastructure, strengthening connectivity and pushing industrial growth across the state.

Praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Modi said the present government is correcting the mistakes of the past Congress rule. He claimed that large parts of Assam, especially the Bodoland region, were neglected and kept isolated for decades. According to him, the current government has worked to reconnect both people and places.

On the issue of land and illegal infiltration, Modi said the Assam government has taken firm steps to clear land encroachments. He alleged that Congress had earlier encouraged infiltration and used it as a vote bank, leading to instability. “Congress created instability, while we are focused on development, security and dignity,” he said.

Highlighting the Bodo Peace Accord, the Prime Minister described it as a major turning point that brought an end to years of violence and unrest. He said the agreement has opened new opportunities for peace, education and development in the region. “The sound of gunshots has now been replaced by the sound of musical instruments,” Modi said, referring to Assam’s changing atmosphere.

The Prime Minister also praised the grand ‘Bagurumba Dwhou’ performance by thousands of artistes, calling it a powerful symbol of respect for the Bodo community and its rich cultural heritage. He said the event reflected how peace and culture can grow together.

Concluding his address, Modi said Assam is now moving forward with confidence, cultural pride and development hand in hand. He reiterated the commitment of both the Centre and the state government to ensure that the benefits of growth reach tribal communities, the youth and every section of society.

Also Read: ‘Assam’s Culture Is India’s Pride’: PM Modi at Grand Bagurumba Dwhou