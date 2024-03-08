PM Modi Set to Make Historic Visit to Kaziranga National Park Today

Narendra Modi is poised to make history as the first Prime Minister of India to visit the renowned Kaziranga National Park. Scheduled to arrive today at 4 pm, he will spend the night at Kaziranga, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
During his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth approximately ₹18,000 crore.
Addressing the media, CM Sarma provided a detailed itinerary for Modi's visit. The Prime Minister will arrive in Assam on Friday afternoon and stay overnight at the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park. On the morning of March 9th, Modi will embark on a two-hour tour of the park, experiencing its natural beauty firsthand before proceeding to Arunachal Pradesh for two public rallies.
Returning to Assam on the same day, Modi will arrive in Jorhat district at 1:30 pm to participate in various ceremonial events. Among these, he will ceremonially inaugurate the 'Statue of Valour' dedicated to Bir Lachit Borphukan, as well as unveil housing projects under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme. Additionally, he will virtually inaugurate the newly-constructed Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone for the Sivasagar Medical College under the PM DevINE Scheme.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various significant projects, including the Barauni to Guwahati gas pipeline and pumping stations constructed by Oil India Limited. The government aims to honor the legacy of Lachit Borphukan with the inauguration of the statue in Jorhat, which stands at 84 feet in height with a 41-foot pedestal.
After his visit to Assam, Modi will proceed to West Bengal on Saturday evening, according to Himanta Biswa Sarma's statements.