PM Modi Set to Make Historic Visit to Kaziranga National Park Today

Returning to Assam on the same day, Modi will arrive in Jorhat district at 1:30 pm to participate in various ceremonial events. Among these, he will ceremonially inaugurate the 'Statue of Valour' dedicated to Bir Lachit Borphukan, as well as unveil housing projects under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme. Additionally, he will virtually inaugurate the newly-constructed Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone for the Sivasagar Medical College under the PM DevINE Scheme.