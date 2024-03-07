PM Modi's 2-Day Visit to Assam; Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Itinerary

CM Sarma said, "Modi ji will arrive at the Tezpur Airport at 4 pm on March 8th and directly head towards the Kaziranga National Park. He will spend the night at Kaziranga and nothing has been planned for the night."

"Next day, on March 9th, at 5:30 am, he will tour the Kaziranga National Park for at least two hours and witness the natural beauty of the world heritage site. Modi ji will then head to Arunachal Pradesh and attend two public rallies in the state," CM Sarma added.