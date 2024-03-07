PM Modi's 2-Day Visit to Assam; Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Itinerary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday provided a detailed briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state.
Addressing a press briefing at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that PM Modi will arrive on the evening of March 8th (Friday) and spent the night at the Kaziranga National Park.
CM Sarma said, "Modi ji will arrive at the Tezpur Airport at 4 pm on March 8th and directly head towards the Kaziranga National Park. He will spend the night at Kaziranga and nothing has been planned for the night."
"Next day, on March 9th, at 5:30 am, he will tour the Kaziranga National Park for at least two hours and witness the natural beauty of the world heritage site. Modi ji will then head to Arunachal Pradesh and attend two public rallies in the state," CM Sarma added.
According to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister will again return back to Assam at 1:30 pm the same day and arrive in Jorhat district. The Assam CM elaborated on the projects that PM Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay foundation stones.
The Assam Chief Minister said, "PM Modi will arrive in Jorhat district and ceremonially inaugurate the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan which we have named as the ‘Statue of Valour’. At Meleng Meteli Pathar, he will dedicate several projects to the people of the state on behalf of the Assam and Central governments. At the same event and venue, PM Modi will unveil 5,55,550 houses to the people under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme beneficiaries. This will be historic because for the first time such a huge number of houses have been provided to beneficiaries at a single event."
Apart from this, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate the newly-constructed Tinsukia Medical College virtually at the same event, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the foundation stone of the Sivasagar Medical College will also be laid under the PM DevINE Scheme.
CM Sarma also highlighted that under the PM DevINE scheme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Rs 300 crore project of the B Barooah Cancer Institute.
The Assam CM further said, "Another important project will be inaugurated for the people of the state, that is the Barauni to Guwahati gas pipeline project. A pumping station has been constructed by Oil India Limited at a cost of Rs 572 crore to push crude oil from Barauni to Guwahati which will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.. Apart from this, another pumping station worth Rs 51 crore constructed by OIL will also be inaugurated."
The Chief Minister claimed that the government will take the legacy of Lachit Borphukan one step forward after the statue's inauguration in Jorhat.
Speaking on the statue's structure, CM Sarma said, "The height of the statue is 84 feet and the pedestal is 41 feet. The construction work for the first phase of the statue has been completed. Further, there are plans to construct two galleries and an auditorium next to the statue in the coming days."
After concluding his visit to Assam, he will head to West Bengal on Saturday evening, stated Himanta Biswa Sarma.