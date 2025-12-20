PM Modi to Arrive in Assam Today for Inauguration of Guwahati Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, address public gatherings, and participate in official and party programmes across Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

According to the official itinerary, the Prime Minister’s aircraft will land at Guwahati at 2.40 pm on December 20. Shortly after his arrival, he will inaugurate the newly developed terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 3.00 pm.

At 3.45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will address a massive public rally at Borjhar, following which he will take part in a roadshow from Borjhar to the BJP state headquarters at Basistha. Around 4.45 pm, nearly one lakh BJP workers are expected to line the route to welcome the Prime Minister.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with BJP party workers at the party’s state office. He is scheduled to stay overnight at Koinadhara.

On December 21, Prime Minister Modi will begin the day with a visit to the Gateway of Guwahati. Between 8.45 am and 9.40 am, he will participate in the nationwide student interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit the Shaheed Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon, where he will pay floral tributes at the statue of martyr Khargeswar Talukdar, honouring his sacrifice.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will fly to Dibrugarh, where he will lay the foundation stone of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, a key industrial project aimed at strengthening the region’s agricultural and economic landscape.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the evening, concluding his two-day visit to Assam.

