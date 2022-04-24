PM Modi To Inaugurate 7 Cancer Hospitals In Assam's Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28 where he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals. He will also lay the foundation stone for seven other cancer hospitals in the state during his visit.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Chief Minsiter of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Dibrugarh on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the program.

Sharing a picture of the meeting in a tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “We are all set to welcome our PM Narendra Modi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon'ble Prime Minister.”

The Assam CM also instructed the BJP leaders and officials to pay special attention to drainage in view of the possibility of rain along, with other arrangements as he took stock of the venue, reported ANI.