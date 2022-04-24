Assam Boxer 'Knocks Out' Opponent In Tournament In Delhi

Boxer Abhijit Baruah from Assam emerged victorious by ‘knockout’ in a professional boxing match for the first time on Sunday.
Baruah took part in the 67 kilograms category in the tournament organised by the World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Federation.
He emerged victorious after knocking out his opponent, Hritesh Kasan from Delhi.
Notably, Baruah will play his next match of the tournament in Mumbai.
It is worth mentioning that prior to this; Abhijit Baruah had got his name into the Guinness Book World Records by running barefoot.