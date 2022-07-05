PM Modi To Inaugurate Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Agradoot Newspaper Group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on Wednesday via video conferencing, informed Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.

Established by senior journalist Kanak Sen Deka in Assam, Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly.

In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam.