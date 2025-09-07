PM Modi to Launch World’s First Bamboo Bioethanol Plant in Assam

The world’s first bamboo-based 2G bioethanol project at Numaligarh Refinery is ready for inauguration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to officially launch the facility on September 14.

The project, newly integrated into the refinery, is designed to produce ethanol from bamboo, specifically using indigenous and valuka bamboo as raw material. Once operational, it is expected to generate 50,000 metric tonnes of ethanol, 19,000 metric tonnes of furfural, 11,000 metric tonnes of acetic acid, and 31,000 metric tonnes of liquid carbon dioxide annually. Additionally, the plant will use bamboo residue for power generation, producing 25 MW of electricity.

The initiative is set to benefit nearly 30,000 farmers across Assam and the Northeast, providing them with a steady market for bamboo cultivation. In a further effort to support local farmers, Numaligarh Refinery has also distributed 6 million bamboo slips free of cost among cultivators in the region.

Officials highlighted that this project not only strengthens Assam’s position in biofuel production but also promotes sustainable energy and rural development, showcasing a model for green energy and farmer empowerment in India.

