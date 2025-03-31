Will Narendra Modi Retire in September? Sanjay Raut Hints So

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut made a bold claim on Monday (March 31). Raut alleged that Modi had gone there to "announce his retirement."

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, "He (Modi) probably went to the RSS headquarters to announce his retirement in September." He suggested that Modi's visit was linked to the ruling party's practice of retiring leaders at the age of 75. PM Modi will turn 75 this September.

"As far as I know, he has not visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. From what I understand, the entire Sangh Parivar wants a change in the country’s leadership. PM Modi’s time is over, and they want a new leader," he added.

"The RSS will decide Modi’s successor, and he will be from Maharashtra. That is why Modi was called to Nagpur for a closed-door discussion," Raut further claimed.

A Congress leader also echoed Raut’s statement. "I think what he said is right. They retire people who cross 75 years. PM Modi is also ageing, so maybe they are considering his retirement. He must have gone there to appease them," Congress leader Husain Dalwai was quoted as saying in the media.

Fadnavis Dismisses Raut's Claim

However, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis rejected the speculation regarding Modi's successor, asserting that the prime minister would continue leading the country for many more years.

"In 2029, we will still see Modi as the prime minister," Fadnavis stated.

"There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue to be so," he added.

"In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it," Fadnavis said, dismissing Raut’s claim.

Modi’s First Visit to RSS Headquarters as PM

This was Modi’s first visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur since becoming prime minister 11 years ago. On Sunday, Modi described the RSS as the "banyan tree of India’s immortal culture."

He also became the second sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, following Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who visited in 2000 during his third term as PM.

During his visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after the late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

