PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor on Jan 18

With the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing closer, Mauchanda field in Kaliabor has turned into a hub of intense activity, resembling preparations on a war footing.

A massive pandal is being set up at Mauchanda field to host the Prime Minister’s public meeting scheduled for January 18. The rally is expected to witness the participation of nearly 1.5 lakh people from several districts, including Nagaon, Sonitpur, Hojai and Golaghat, among others.

The highlight of the event will be the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a major infrastructure project estimated to cost around Rs 7,000 crore. The project is seen as a crucial step towards easing traffic congestion and improving wildlife protection in and around the Kaziranga region.

Security arrangements at the venue have been significantly tightened, with authorities ensuring strict measures to manage the large crowd expected at the rally. Barricades, surveillance and crowd-control mechanisms are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers of the AGP and BJP are actively mobilising people from different parts of the region, making arrangements for transportation and logistics to ensure maximum turnout at the Prime Minister’s rally.

