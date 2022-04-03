Australia Wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Australia defeated England by 71 runs and won the record-extending seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup title at Hagley Oval in New Zealand’s Christchurch on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to a mammoth 356 for five against England. With this, Healy not only compiled her own highest ODI score in smashing 170 from just 138 deliveries against England, but also registered the biggest score by man or woman in a World Cup decider.

On the other hand, Megan Schutt gave Australia the perfect start in their defence of 357 in the Final. Skipper Heather Knight joined by Nat Sciver, stitched together a 48-run partnership, steering England out of troubled waters.

Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney also struck fine half-centuries. Healy’s knock came off 138 balls and was studded with as many as 26 boundaries. Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets for England, conceding 46 runs.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 11 Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express Derail