PM Modi to Visit Assam on Dec 20-21, Announces CM Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on 20-21 December to inaugurate the newly expanded Guwahati Airport, and lay the Foundation stone for a 12 Lakh metric ton urea fertiliser factory in Namrup, CM Sarma announced today.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted the upcoming national census starting on 27th, noting that citizens will have the opportunity to record details such as their caste and religion, allowing the government to collect comprehensive demographic data. He emphasized that the census will include financial and social surveys, which will help in planning welfare programs more effectively.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Congress Party, criticizing its stance on several development issues.

Regarding recent political development on the Bodoland Territorial council (BTC) elections, though he did not specify the outcome or which parties won seats, highlighting instead that governance and development remain the government’s priority.

This is a time of progress for Assam,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, urging citizens to participate actively in the census and financial surveys. “Accurate data will help us design policies that benefit every section of society, and ensure that no one is left behind. The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, industry, and social development simultaneously," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

He further added that the government is keen on using these project and surveys to address regional disparities, improve access to public services, and enhance the economic prospects of total and urban communities alike.