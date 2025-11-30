Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Cherishes Family Meeting with PM Modi

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described a recent meeting of his family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspiring and unforgettable experience. During the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Chhattisgarh, three generations of the Sai family had the rare opportunity to interact personally with him.

Despite his demanding schedule, Prime Minister Modi reportedly engaged warmly with the family, enquiring about their well-being, interacting affectionately with the children, and offering his blessings. CM Sai termed the occasion “a moment filled with emotion and pride” and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Prime Minister’s gracious and memorable interaction.

“Association with noble individuals truly enriches life,” CM Sai said, reflecting on the experience.

