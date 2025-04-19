PM Modi to Visit Assam on Sept 8 for Bhupen Hazarika Centenary, Project Launches

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and extended a formal invitation for the latter’s visit to the state on September 8, 2025. Several important issues were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

In a social media post following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "It was my privilege to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi today." He further added, "I had the honour of inviting him to Assam as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary."

The Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the upcoming Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant. Speaking on the significance of the project, Sarma mentioned, "I also took the opportunity to request his gracious presence for the inauguration of the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, with a production capacity of 49 KTPA ethanol, using 300 KTPA bamboo as feedstock."

In addition, Sarma urged the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stones of two key infrastructure projects—the ₹5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital. "I also requested him to lay the foundation stones of two key infrastructure projects: the ₹5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital," he stated.

The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation and is scheduled to grace all the important events during his Assam visit on September 8.

