"Assam CM Has a Strong Backbone, One of the Most Powerful in India": Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Friday lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him "one of the most powerful Chief Ministers in the country" with a "strong backbone."

Chakraborty made the statement while addressing a press conference in Silchar, where he arrived to attend the grand finale of the Barak Sanskritik Mahotsav, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Speaking to the media, Chakraborty drew a sharp contrast between Dr. Sarma and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that “there is no comparison between the two.”

Commenting on the recent violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Act, Chakraborty condemned the incident as “deeply unfortunate.” He warned that if such protests continue, the central government should take strict action, even suggesting the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal, if necessary.

Touching upon the issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh through West Bengal, the actor criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for blaming the Border Security Force (BSF). “Instead of blaming the BSF, she should question what her own police are doing,” he remarked.

In response to a question regarding his past association with the Trinamool Congress, Chakraborty admitted that joining the party was “the biggest mistake” of his life. He added that there is a stark difference between the TMC of the past and the one that exists today.

Chakraborty’s remarks have drawn attention amid rising political tensions in West Bengal and ongoing discussions about leadership and governance in the northeastern region.

