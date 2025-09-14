PM Modi Wraps Up Assam Visit with Big Push on Infrastructure and Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the two-day visit to Assam with the launch and inauguration of projects worth crores of rupees, asserting that the North East is poised to lead India’s growth story in the decades ahead. From inaugurating the country’s first bioethanol plant from bamboo at Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat to laying foundation stones for bridges, hospitals, and highways in Darrang, the Prime Minister underscored his government’s focus on energy self-reliance, connectivity, and welfare.

Addressing a massive gathering in Golaghat, PM Modi said the inauguration of the Assam Bioethanol Plant and foundation stone laying for a polypropylene plant at NRL marked a “significant milestone in Assam’s journey towards industrial growth and India’s march to energy security.” He noted that projects worth nearly ₹18,000 crore have been dedicated to Assam. “Assam is a land that strengthens India’s energy capabilities. Our government is committed to elevating this strength to new heights,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Highlighting the new bamboo-based bioethanol facility, Modi said it will not only accelerate industrial growth but also benefit local farmers and create opportunities for youth. “Arrangements are being made to ensure a steady supply of bamboo. Small units for bamboo chipping will be set up, and about ₹200 crore will be spent annually in this sector. This single plant will benefit thousands of people,” he assured.

The Prime Minister also recalled how bamboo cultivation was once restricted under previous governments. “There was a time when cutting bamboo could land someone in jail. Today, the ban has been lifted, and bamboo is powering India’s clean energy drive. This is a matter of pride for the North East,” he said.

In Darrang earlier in the day, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth ₹6,500 crore, including the Darrang Medical College, new highways, and a ring road project. He emphasized that improved infrastructure would transform connectivity and make Assam one of the most linked states in the country. “Despite six decades of opposition rule, only three bridges were built over the Brahmaputra. In just ten years, our government has built six major bridges. Today, we laid the foundation for the Kurua-Narengi bridge, which will cut travel time between Guwahati and Darrang to a few minutes,” he said.

“India is currently the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in the nation”, exclaimed the Prime Minister. He recalled that there was a time when Assam lagged behind in development and struggled to keep pace with the rest of the country. However, today, Assam is advancing with a growth rate of nearly 13 percent. Modi described this as a major achievement and credited the success to the hard work of the people of Assam and the joint efforts of the Union & State governments.

Modi also announced the creation of Assam’s first seamless multi-modal connectivity network, with the ring road connecting five national highways, two state highways, one airport, three railway stations, and an inland water terminal. “Rapid connectivity is essential for development. These projects will reduce traffic, ease travel, boost tourism, and create jobs for the youth,” he said.

The Prime Minister used the occasion to announce major GST reforms, which will take effect from Navratri. “GST rates will be reduced on many essential items. Cement will become cheaper for those building homes, cancer medicines will cost less, insurance premiums will come down, and vehicles will be more affordable,” he said, adding that “this reform will add to the festive cheer of the people.”

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Modi said: “Those who ruled Assam for decades gave separatism, violence, and disputes. Our government is giving development and heritage. For the youth, a developed India is not just a dream but a resolve. The next phase of this century belongs to the East and the North East.”

ALSO READ: 'Congress Insulted Bhupen Hazarika', Says PM Modi in Assam's Darrang