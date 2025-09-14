'Congress Insulted Bhupen Hazarika', Says PM Modi in Assam's Darrang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for a series of major health and infrastructure projects worth over ₹6,300 crore in Assam’s Darrang district.

Among the key initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school. Officials said the combined investment in these healthcare projects totals ₹570 crore.

Addressing the public, the Prime Minister said, “Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor, which was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am experiencing a different kind of spiritual joy by coming to this land, and it is special as Janmashtami is being celebrated here.” PM Modi also recalled Chakradhari Mohan and Shri Krishna and highlighted the Sudarshan Chakra as part of India’s future security vision.

He praised the BJP government in Assam, calling it a “double-engine” administration committed to realizing the dreams of Assam’s great sons like Bhupen Hazarika.

Taking a sharp dig at Congress, PM Modi expressed his displeasure over the grand old party allegedly mocking his decision to honour Bhupen Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna.

“Mujhe kitne hi gaaliya de, main bhagwan Shiv ka bhakt hoon, saara zehar nikal leta hoon... but when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate that. Is my decision to honour Bhupen Da with Bharat Ratna right or wrong? Was the Congress’ insult right or wrong?” he asked the crowd.

He further said,"...India is currently the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states. Once struggling to keep pace with development, Assam has transformed significantly and is now making remarkable progress, boasting a growth rate of 13%. This impressive achievement is a testament to the resilience and dedication of its people. It is also the result of collaborative efforts, driven by the hard work of the people of Assam and the contributions of the BJP's double-engine government... This is the reason why Himanta Biswa Sarma ji and his team are getting huge support from the people of Assam..."

On the infrastructure front, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge (₹1,200 crore) and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya (₹4,530 crore).

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed bamboo-based ethanol plant worth over ₹5,000 crore and the ₹7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

The Prime Minister arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika.

