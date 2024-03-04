First PM To Spend Night In Kaziranga: Assam CM Details Modi's Visit

For the first time, the Prime Minister of the country will spend a night at the Kaziranga National Park, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing reporters in Guwahati on Monday.
Amid a busy schedule dedicating several projects to the people of Guwahati, the chief minister spoke to media persons detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending arrival and visit to Kaziranga this month.
PM Modi is set to spend a night in Kaziranga and also take a safari tour of the national park to enjoy the scenic beauty along with sightings of majestic animals.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, "PM Modi will arrive in Assam on March 8 and spend the night in Kaziranga. The next day, he will take a safari tour of the park."
"This will be the first time that the Prime Minister of the country will be spending a night in Kaziranga. This will be a massive boost for the local tourism," he added.
Meanwhile, PM Modi is also set to inaugurate a statue of legendary Ahom warrior and commander of the forces in Jorhat during his visit. "On the evening of March 9, PM Modi will inaugurate the Lachit Borphukan statue in Jorhat. The structure will be known as 'Statue of Valour'," said the Assam chief minister.
In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Jeep Safari in Kohora range will remain closed from March 7 to 9 (Forenoon). Similarly, the Elephant Safari in the aforementioned range will remain closed from March 8 to 9, 2024.
However, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Ride in other ranges will remain operational as usual, the park authorities informed in a notification.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 8, 2024.
Earlier, in the presence of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav, and several other senior officials visited potential sites for the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga last Tuesday.
Speaking to the media, state forest minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “The prime minister will arrive at Kaziranga on March 8 and visit the park on March 9. We've arranged a jeep safari and an elephant safari for him inside the park. We had a quick meeting with the Kaziranga forest department to discuss security concerns and finalize all necessary preparations in compliance with the protocols.”
The forest minister further claimed that the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will boost the global significance of the World Heritage Site.
Following his one-day trip of the Kaziranga National Park, the Prime Minister will travel to Arunachal Pradesh, according to the state forest minister.