PM Modi’s Assam Visit Rescheduled to Sept 13–14, Amit Shah to Arrive Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam has been rescheduled in view of the Vice Presidential election. Instead of September 8, the Prime Minister will now arrive in the state on September 13 and 14.

Advertisment

As per the revised itinerary, PM Modi will attend the birth centenary celebrations of legendary cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on September 13 at 5:30 pm. He will spend the night in Guwahati.

On September 14, the Prime Minister will travel to Mangaldoi in the morning and to Numaligarh in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati tomorrow. He will attend the BJP core committee meeting in the evening and later have dinner at the party office. On September 29 at 10:30 am, Shah will attend an official programme at Raj Bhavan before joining the NDA’s Panchayat Meeting.

Also Read: Amit Shah to Address Largest NDA Panchayat Meet in Assam on Aug 29