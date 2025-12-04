PMO Withholds Approval as Lower Subansiri Dam Faces Technical Issues

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has formally begun preparations to inaugurate the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, yet the project continues to face significant technical and structural challenges. Originally designed to generate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power, the dam currently produces barely over 250 MW.

Out of the eight turbine units installed, four are operational, but the first turbine in these four has become non-functional due to bearing failure in its rotor. Despite these challenges, the NHPC attempted to position the project for an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, based on reports received from the Intelligence Bureau, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) withheld approval for the project’s inauguration. The reports highlighted multiple discrepancies and structural issues, leaving NHPC officials in a dilemma.

The construction of the Lower Subansiri project has already cost ₹26,075 crore. Despite this massive investment, the dam faces both technical shortcomings and environmental challenges. The Gerukamukh hill area, where the dam is built, is geologically unsuitable for such a large-scale hydro project. Experts had warned against constructing a dam in this earthquake-prone region, but the project proceeded regardless, leaving critical issues unresolved.

Originally intended to serve as a flood-control measure, the dam has now deviated from its core objective. The third and fourth turbine units suffer from severe technical defects, leading to higher per-unit electricity costs. Additionally, NHPC has not clarified potential buyers for the power generated. During the monsoon, the reservoir could store up to 240 billion cubic meters of water, which, if released uncontrollably, could trigger severe floods in Upper Assam.

Despite early protests against the dam, opposition has largely waned since 2019, with only symbolic resistance continuing from various groups. Meanwhile, NHPC is moving ahead with trial production of 250 MW, even though experts from Poland and other specialists have failed to resolve the technical defects. The decision prioritizes organizational interests over public safety, ecological stability, and wildlife conservation.

The PMO and experts understand the risks, but NHPC seems to proceed without heeding warnings. Questions now arise about the enormous expenditure and the urgent need for an independent investigation. Meanwhile, NHPC continues to promote the limited electricity production as a success, despite generating only 250 MW instead of the projected 2,000 MW as of April 2025.

The Lower Subansiri project thus stands at the crossroads of technological ambition and ecological caution—a massive investment shadowed by structural flaws, environmental risks, and governance concerns.