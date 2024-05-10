Poacher Arrested with Weapons in Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

A poacher was arrested along with weapons in a successful joint operation launched by the authorities of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary of Assam and Morigaon Police on Thursday night.
Identified as Abdul Khalek, the poacher was nabbed from the Gorumoradoloni village of Pobitora following intelligence gathered on his movements from the forest region, reports said.
He was reportedly found in possession of a .303 rifle with 12 live rounds, a 7.65 pistol, and 7 bullets.
Khalek is a resident of Hojai district's Ambari village under the jurisdiction of Morajhar Police Station.
According to reports, several poachers were able to escape from the clutches of the authorities during the operation yesterday night. Meanwhile, the forest department and police have launched search operations to nab the absconding poachers.