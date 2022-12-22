Poacher Held During Joint Op in Assam’s Chirang

One poacher was arrested along with a handgun in Assam’s Chirang district on Thursday.

According to sources, the poacher, identified as Chakra Brahma, was arrested during a joint operation led by Runikhata Forest Range Forest guards and SSB near India-Bhutan border.

They recovered a handgun, a sharp weapon and a bag from Brahma’s possession.

Meanwhile, Brahma was accompanied by another member who managed to flee the scene.

Few days back, two wanted rhino poachers, identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala and Ataur Rahman alias Bassa, were arrested by the state police.

However, Bassa was injured after the police opened fire at him while he was escaping police custody last Monday.

Bassa tried to escape from police custody at Sadaru in Biswanath Chariali.

Though the police team alerted him several times, he did not stop due to which the police resorted to open fire on him. Ataur received bullet injuries on his leg.

He was admitted at Tezpur Medical College for advanced treatment.