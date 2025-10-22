Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to Reopen for Tourists Tomorrow

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, closed during the rainy season, is set to reopen for tourists this Thursday, authorities have confirmed. Repairs to the inter-village paths damaged by elephants during the monsoon have already been completed, according to Pranjal Baruah, the sanctuary’s official.

With the reopening, visitors will once again have the opportunity to enjoy jeep and elephant safaris, exploring one of the world’s most densely populated habitats for one-horned rhinos. The official inauguration of the sanctuary will be conducted by Chandramohan Patowary, Minister for Environment and Forests in Assam.

The sanctuary, home to 110 rhinos, attracts a significant number of domestic and international birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts during the winter months. According to the 2022 survey, Pobitora hosts 22 mammal species, 27 reptile species, 9 amphibians, 41 fish species, and 375 bird species.

Beyond rhinos, the sanctuary’s grasslands, forests, and water bodies are home to wild buffalo, wild boar, deer species, and several other wildlife varieties, making it a vital hotspot for biodiversity in Assam.