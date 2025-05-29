Rhinos Flourish in Assam’s Pobitora: No Poaching in 11 Years

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district has become a shining example of how rhinos can be protected successfully. Home to 107 one-horned rhinoceroses, Pobitora has reported no poaching incidents in the past 11 years, making it a true safe zone for the endangered species.

Spread over just 16 square kilometres, Pobitora has the highest density of one-horned rhinos in the country, according to the 2022 rhino census. The sanctuary currently shelters 30 male rhinos, 50 females, and 27 calves.

Ranger Pranjal Baruah shared the secret behind this success. “Since 2014, not a single case of poaching has been reported here. This has been possible because of the continuous support from our staff, the police, and most importantly, the local people,” he told ANI.

Baruah said that the local community has played a big role by sharing information about the movement of rhinos and any suspicious activity near the sanctuary. “People living around the area are very alert and help us keep a close watch. They’ve helped us prevent both poaching and other threats,” he said.

Adding to the good news, the sanctuary has seen no rhino deaths this year—neither natural nor otherwise. Instead, several calves have been born, giving hope for a growing population in the coming years.

“We’re seeing new baby rhinos and expecting the number to go up. This year, not a single rhino has died,” Baruah said with pride.

He also thanked the government for providing infrastructure support and praised the police for working closely with forest staff to protect the animals. “We’ve also been running awareness campaigns and community programmes over the past eight years. People here now truly understand the importance of saving rhinos and other wild animals,” he added.

With strong community support and tireless efforts from all sides, Pobitora continues to lead the way in rhino conservation and wildlife protection in India.

