Poisonous Mushrooms: Three More Die In Assam, Death Toll At 7

Three more persons have died in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday night after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

The trio was identified as Sompa Karmakar, Surmai Karmakar and Rita Keot. They were undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) since April 7.

With this, the death toll has now risen to seven.

Yesterday, four persons of the same family died while undergoing treatment at the hospital for consuming the mushrooms.

On April 7, the family had consumed poisonous mushrooms after which they fell sick and were rushed to AMCH.

Doctors had earlier informed that the patients were not responding well to treatment.

The family hailed from Sonari’s Lalipathargaon.

