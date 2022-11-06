Police Lathi-Charge Protesting AAP Members in Assam’s Bajali

Situation turns tense at the National Highway 31 in Assam’s Bajali district after the police resort to lathi-charge on protesting members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Several members of the AAP had staged massive agitations against the toll gate authorities at Golia in Bajali on Sunday.

According to reports, the toll gate authorities attacked the protestors even after the presence of the police.

However, the police arrested many protestors and were seen to be protective towards the toll gate authorities.

Notably, the protestors alleged that the Golia toll gate was illegal and that it shoud be demolished.