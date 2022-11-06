Assam Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Minors from Karbi Anglong

Assam Police rescued two minor boys from Karbi Anglong on Saturday. They were allegedly kidnapped from their house in Nagaon.

According to reports, the kidnapped boys were brothers and their father lodged a missing complaint at Batadrava Police station on Friday.

The boys were playing in front of the home when they were kidnapped from there on Thursday.

In the complaint, their father mentioned about a woman and with the help of her mobile phone’s tower location, the police tracked her down.