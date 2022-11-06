Assam

Assam Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Minors from Karbi Anglong

According to reports, the kidnapped boys were brothers and their father lodged a missing complaint at Batadrava Police station on Friday.
Assam Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Minors | Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

Assam Police rescued two minor boys from Karbi Anglong on Saturday. They were allegedly kidnapped from their house in Nagaon.

The boys were playing in front of the home when they were kidnapped from there on Thursday.

In the complaint, their father mentioned about a woman and with the help of her mobile phone’s tower location, the police tracked her down.

After her location was confirmed in Karbi Anglong, they conducted a joint operation with Karbi Anglong police and rescued the two boys from Diphu bus terminus, the police informed.

Two persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to the case who confessed the same.

However, a further investigation is underway.

