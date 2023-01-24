Assam Police Apprehend 2 Oil Thieves from Bihar

At least two oil thieves were arrested by Assam’s Teok Police on Tuesday from Bihar.

According to sources, the thieves have been identified as Lusu alias Apurba Gogoi and Luthu alias Dev Kumar Phukan and were arrested from Bihar.

Both the thieves hail from Luhari Bongali Gaon village in Tinsukia.

Following their arrest, they were bought to Jorhat by train.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police arrested 12 people, including the two arrest made recently, in connection with an oil theft case and seized two oil tankers and a four-wheeler from various parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

According to Assam Police, the arrested persons were identified as Pranjit Bora (39), Md Sukkur Ali (32), Bitu Singha, Ashir Uddin Hoque (30), Tapan Bania (23), Sagar Bora, Gopal Dey (52), Narayan Sarkar, Emdad Ali alias Bhaity and Parul Hussain.