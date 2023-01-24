Nagaland: Cong Demands CM's Resignation Over Graft Charges

With just over a month left for the state assembly polls, the Congress has accused the Neiphiu Rio-led Nagaland coalition government of siphoning public money, and demanded the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds following a probe of his allies.

"CM Rio should've resigned on moral grounds as his govt siphons public money while CM Rio & his many allies face ED interrogation. Because of Rio govt, Ops Lotus could find its roots in Nagaland, it'll be worse if they're allowed to expand," said Mahima Singh, the media coordinator of AICC on Monday addressing the media in the state capital.

She highlighted the fact that while Nagaland's High Court building, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Congress in 2007, still awaits completion, the buildings of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura HCs were completed in 2013.

"Although financial sanctions worth 70 crore have been made by Rio's Coalition Government till date, the high court building is still nowhere to be seen," she said.

Singh alleged if the coalition returns then draconian laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code may be imposed upon the innocent people of Nagaland, which are bound to trample upon their fundamental rights.

Claiming that the High Court Scam has become a major opportunity for Operation Lotus in Nagaland, she alleged that the BJP could blackmail the extremely corrupt Rio government over this.