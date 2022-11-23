Assam-Meghalaya Firing Incident: Police Register Case Against 2 Persons

A case has been registered against two persons on Wednesday in connection to the recent firing incident at Assam-Meghalaya border that killed three civilians and one forest guard.

According to sources, Jirikinding Police under West Karbi Anglong lodged a case against Mukhrow village headman and a member of Jaintia Hills District Council.

They alleged that the headman incited the locals of Mukhrow to attack police and forest department personnel through microphones.

However, the village headman is currently on the run.

It may be noted that on Tuesday morning, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.

When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.