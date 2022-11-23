Lachit Divas: Panel Discussions on Ahom Legacy Held in Delhi

As part of the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan a panel discussion on "The Ahom Saga of Hope Skills and Courage" was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The moderator of the discussion was Jishnu Baruah, retired Chief Secretary, Assam while the panelists were State Information Commissioner, Assam Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Associate Professor of Dibrugarh University Dr. Chandan Kumar Sharma, Academician Kuldeep Patowary, Former DG Assam Prakash Singh, Lt. General GoC in C of Indian Army's Eastern Command Rana Pratap Kalita and Pro Vice Chancellor of JNU Prof. Kapil Kapur.

The speakers talked at length on the socio-economic importance of the Ahoms with special reference to their military acumen and their significance in the history of Assam, India and the whole of South East Asia.

Speaking on the occasion Prakash Singh emphasized on the legacy that Lachit Borphukan inherited from his political ancestors who made the edifice of patriotism, statesmanship and valour of the Ahom general. He also mentioned the appreciations Lachit Borphukan received from Mughal court historians. The retired police officer who served in Assam during late eighties also appreciated the initiatives for giving Lachit Borphukan his due place in history of India where he added that most of the legendary heroes of other states of India are still waiting for their due recognition.