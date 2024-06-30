Police-CID Probe into GU Marks Scam Continues, Ninth Accused Arrested

The ongoing police-CID investigation into the Gauhati University marks scam has led to another arrest, bringing the total number of accused in custody to nine.
The latest individual to fall into the police net is Javed Akhtar, who was apprehended from Dalgaon in Darrang district on Saturday.
Akhtar, now in custody at The Howly police station in Barpeta, is being interrogated as part of the probe into the scandal involving the manipulation of university marks in exchange for money. His arrest follows the earlier detention of eight other suspects.
Among those previously arrested is Krishnanan Krishnamurthy from Bihar, who is alleged to have been involved in the fraudulent uploading of marks at Gauhati University. The other arrested individuals include, Ismail Hussain, Alomgir Khan, Mainul Haque, Hamez Uddin, Aminul Islam, Abul Basher and Shivtosh Mahato.
Following the arrest of these eight individuals, the police and CID conducted a raid on Saturday, which led to the capture of Javed Akhtar from Dalgaon. He was brought to Barpeta overnight for further interrogation.
The investigative team is currently scrutinizing the bank accounts and passbooks of all the accused, including Krishnanan Krishnamurthy. This analysis is expected to uncover more details about the financial transactions involved in the scam. The probe team has already gathered substantial data, particularly through the examination of bank accounts, to trace the flow of money related to the scandal.
As the investigation progresses, more revelations are anticipated, shedding light on the full extent of the number scam and the individuals involved in this fraudulent activity.