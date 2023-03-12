Assam Police Constable Found Hanging in Cachar

A senior police constable was found hanging at a Battalion camp in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident was reported in 6th Assam Police Battalion camp in Cachar’s Kathal area where the constable was found hanging inside a room.

The deceased has been identified as Biplab Chakraborty, a resident of Cachar itself.

Upon finding him in this shocking condition, his colleagues informed the higher authorities who later informed the police.

The police arrived at the camp and recovered the body of the jawan.

The body was then sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The police have launched a probe into the matter to find out whether it as suicide or murder.

Earlier, a jawan committed suicide by shooting himself using his service weapon in Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the jawan, identified as Ashok, was employed at Doom Dooma ARC when he shot himself in his room.

The reason why the jawan took this extreme step of shooting himself at the camp is yet to be ascertained.

The body of the jawan was taken to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post-mortem.