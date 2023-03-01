Jawan Shoots Self in Assam’s Doom Dooma

A jawan committed suicide by shooting himself using his service weapon in Assam’s Tinsukia district during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the jawan, identified as Ashok, was employed at Doom Dooma ARC when he shot himself at around 3 am at his room.

The reason behind why the jawan took this extreme step of shooting himself at the camp is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the body of the jawan has been taken to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Last Sunday, the body of a jawan was found at Bhawanipur Police Station in Bajali district.

The body of the jawan was found lying in his barrack.

The deceased was identified as Hemanta Patowary of 14 APBn and was suffering from heart related ailments for several days.

Hemanta was a resident of Bogota village in Hajo.