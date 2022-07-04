Assam

Police Constable Held For Attempted Extortion In Assam's Bongaigaon

The constable, identified as Majibar Rahman of Bongaigaon PS, was arrested following an FIR by a complainant that stated that Rahman attempted extortion in the name of providing a police incident report to the complainant.
A police constable of Bongaigaon police station was arrested for attempted extortion on Sunday.

The constable, identified as Majibar Rahman of Bongaigaon PS, was arrested following an FIR by a complainant that stated that Rahman attempted extortion in the name of providing a police incident report to the complainant.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered to vide Bongaigaon Ps Case No 305/22 under section 163/384/511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and prime accused UBC/166 Majibar Rahman s/o Lt. Ahezuddin of the village- Tengnamari Ward No 4, PS- Abhayapuri.

Rahman has now been sent to judicial custody.

