Police Constable Held for Involvement in Cattle Syndicate in Assam’s Changsari

Assam Police arrested a constable at Changsari Police Station in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Babul Ali, hailing from Mandakata was arrested on charges of involvement in cattle syndicate.

Ali has been levied with 379/441/13/11 section under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, Ali also contested as an independent candidate in 2011 State Legislative Assembly election from Kamalpur constituency.

Meanwhile, the police have not revealed any other details regarding the arrest due to further investigation.

It may be mentioned that since last few months Assam Police have been successful in rescuing cattle heads from across the state and arrest the accused.