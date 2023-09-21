Meghalaya Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore In Shillong

Meghalaya police on Wednesday night busted a major drug racket in the capital city of Shillong after a driver alerted the police.
Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about the seizure of drugs estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore.
"A major success through Police-Public cooperation! In Shillong, a major drug bust worth over Rs 2 crore took place yesterday night. What makes this success unique is the pivotal role played by an alert Sumo driver who promptly informed the Police about a suspicious bag. Many congratulations to the Sumo driver for his quick thinking and courage. He will be aptly rewarded for his honesty,” he wrote.
CM Sangma also praised DGP L R Bishnoi for working continuously towards the state goal of 'Drug-Free Meghalaya'.
"DGP and his team have been tirelessly working to combat the menace of drug trafficking. Such joint effort is a glorious example of the importance of public cooperation to fulfil our dream of Drug-Free Meghalaya,” the chief minister said.
Earlier last month, heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized from an inter-state drug trafficker.
Taking to 'X', CM Sangma wrote, "The @MeghalayaPolice thwarted another attempt by drug mafia to ruin our youth! In a swift ops @wghpolice nabbed one Inter-State trafficker and seized Heroin worth ₹2 Crore".
'Well done @lrbishnoiips (IPS LR Bishnoi, Meghalaya) and his team! Our govt is fully committed to crush evil designs of traffickers to afflict our society @HMOIndia,” he added.