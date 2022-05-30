Manipur: 1 Dead, 4 Injured in IED Explosion

One person was killed and four others sustained major injuries after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom village of Thoubal district in Manipur on Monday.

According to police reports, the deceased was a labourer hailing from West Bengal. All the five labourers were engaged in the construction of a water tank at the community hall.

“Pankaj Mahato (21) from Khariatabad succumbed to his injuries at the Thoubal district hospital," said a police officer.

The labourers from West Bengal were asleep in the community hall when the explosion took place at Khongjom area.

The injured were evacuated and rushed to the Thoubal district hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Apoorva Mondal (25) and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

The Thoubal police have cordoned off the spot for forensic inspection.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection to the incident.

