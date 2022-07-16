Police Officer Succumbs to Covid-19 in Assam

A police officer has succumbed to Covid-19 at Sonari in Charaideo district of Assam.

The deceased official has been identified as Manoranjan Phukan.

According to reports, on July 14, Phukan was admitted at the civil hospital in Sonari after being affected by a mild fever. He was tested Covid positive after the end of his treatment at the hospital.

Phukan was then shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment. However, the officer was dead while he was undergoing treatment at the AMCH.

It may be mentioned that 706 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam on Friday.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 421 cured cases of the virus were discharged and 1 death was reported in West Karbi Anglong. The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,29,322 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,17,893.